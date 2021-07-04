Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228,862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

