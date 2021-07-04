Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.