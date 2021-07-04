Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Shares of CHTR opened at $731.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $689.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.48 and a 52 week high of $733.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

