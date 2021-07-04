New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to “Neutral”

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.10 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered New Senior Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.37.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

