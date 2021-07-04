Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

