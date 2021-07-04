Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,237,455 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 912.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.47% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $112,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.