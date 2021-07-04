Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $76.81 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 549,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.