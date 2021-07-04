Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,586. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

