Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $15,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.48.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

