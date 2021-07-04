Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 875,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $33,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAXR opened at $40.01 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $58.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

