Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

