Northern Trust Corp Sells 213,014 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,014 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Renasant were worth $33,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.31 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

