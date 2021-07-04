Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

