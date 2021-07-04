Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Under Armour worth $33,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 20.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 50.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

