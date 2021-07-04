Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NWBI stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.