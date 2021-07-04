Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NVFY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 204.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

