NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Up 2.8%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 60,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,353,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

