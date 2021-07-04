Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

