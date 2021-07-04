Numis Securities Increases HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 28

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON HSS opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.80 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.44.

In related news, insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

