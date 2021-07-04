Numis Securities Increases HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 28

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON HSS opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.80 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.44.

In related news, insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

