Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.84) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

