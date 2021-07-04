Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.93 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.