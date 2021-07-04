Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:NMZ opened at $15.50 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.