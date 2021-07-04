Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

