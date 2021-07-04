Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 203,402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

