Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
