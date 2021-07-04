Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

