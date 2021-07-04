O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of O-I Glass worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

