O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $870,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.