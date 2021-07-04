O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,680,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $126.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

