O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4,027.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Graham by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Graham by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $639.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $328.81 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

