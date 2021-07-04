O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

