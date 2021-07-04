O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL opened at $95.79 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.