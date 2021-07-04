O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

