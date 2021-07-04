O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $591.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

