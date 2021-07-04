O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $163.29 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

