Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $58.64. 291,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,919. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

