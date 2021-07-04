Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.

OXY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

