Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GCMG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

