Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 4,310 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 499.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 456.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHAK opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

