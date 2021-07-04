Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 12,656 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.21 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

