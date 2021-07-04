Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $706,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $42.41 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

