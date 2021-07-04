Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $728,000 Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 191.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

