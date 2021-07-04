Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $745,000 in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.49 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

