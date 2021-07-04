Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $802,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

