Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 5,977 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 391,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $14.63 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

