OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OCANF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

