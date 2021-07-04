OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Up 42.1% Over Last Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $11.45 or 0.00032420 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $851,665.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.41 or 0.00762619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.91 or 0.07911515 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

