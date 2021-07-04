Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

Analysts at KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

