OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $83.04 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496,816 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 1.3% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.20% of BCE worth $83,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

