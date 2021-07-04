OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHBCU. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

