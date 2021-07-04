OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 4,052 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 941,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.59. 1,838,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,164. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

